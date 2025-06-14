Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Deserves' to Be in Prison for 'Beating the S--- Out' of Cassie Ventura, Rival Suge Knight Declares
While Suge Knight briefly seemed to defend Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the latter's trafficking and racketeering trial, he's since made it clear where he stands when it comes to whether the Bad Boy Records founder should get to leave the four walls of his Brooklyn jail cell.
In a new phone call interview from behind bars at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Knight expressed his belief that Combs should remain in prison because of the way he violently abused his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura throughout their decade-long relationship.
"I never said he should walk away a free man. He does deserve [prison]," Knight declared after some of his past interviews recently led people to believe he might be in support of his longtime rival being found not guilty. "I don't mean like… ‘Oh, you beat the sh-- out of Cassie, so, oh well.’ No, she's a woman.'"
Suge Knight Jumps to Cassie Ventura's Defense
"You should never disrespect a woman like that," the former Death Row Records CEO emphasized before clarifying: "What I am saying is how do we fix this? I think everyone should be held accountable — even myself. I don’t care who it is. Anybody who does those horrible things to women deserves their issue."
Knight referenced the infamous March 2016 video of Ventura being kicked, hit and pulled by her sweatshirt down the hallway of InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles by Combs, as he admitted: "I had never really seen a woman get dragged, beaten and disrespected like that before."
"As for the things he did, the way he beat Cassie, that's unacceptable, period," Knight sternly noted. "I would never support any man to beat a woman like that. When he came around that corner, Puff did beat the dog s--- out of her."
Suge Knight Disturbed by 'Freak Off' Claims
In addition to the physical abuse Ventura endured, Knight also referenced Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — where the "Long Way 2 Go" singer claimed her then-boyfriend coerced her into sleeping with escorts in a drug-filled environment.
"Then we hear he's having s-- with Cassie and all this other crazy stuff with male prostitutes, and when he walks out of the room, Cassie stops," Knight pointed out. "She don't let that escort do nothing because he's on pause. When Puff walks back in the room, action [allegedly] starts back up, right?"
Knight, a convicted felon, continued: "Then he's [allegedly] threatening people not to tell anyone, the blackmail. And people still make excuses, they don't judge him as much because he was the guy with lots of money that wears shiny suits and be dancing in the videos."
Suge Knight Addresses Cassie Ventura Allegedly Choking on Escort's Urine
“It bothers me. And you know I'm far from an angel. I ain't the devil, but I'm not angel," the prisoner — who is serving a 28-year sentence for a fatal hit-and-run — acknowledged. "Simple facts: Cassie and these women can’t beat a man up."
"And I don’t believe no woman want someone pissing on them or their mouth," he added, referencing the beginning of Ventura's testimony when Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson claimed Combs made an escort urinate in the "Me & U" singer's mouth, causing her to feel "like she was choking."
Suge Knight Thinks Sean 'Diddy' Combs Should Take the Stand
As for what should happen next in terms of Combs' future, Knight insisted it was time for his rap rival to start owning up to his mistakes.
"The only way [Combs] can even begin to take some of that pain away is if they have Puff Daddy on the stand," he suggested. "And the truth come out. Puffy should get on the stand and look these people in the eye and say, 'This what I did.’"
"One person shouldn't be bigger than the community, one person shouldn't be bigger than the culture and one person shouldn't be bigger than the United States. Puffy can really make a right for his wrongs," Knight concluded.