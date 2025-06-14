Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Deserves' to Be in Prison for 'Beating the S--- Out' of Cassie Ventura, Rival Suge Knight Declares

While Suge Knight briefly seemed to defend Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the latter's trafficking and racketeering trial, he's since made it clear where he stands when it comes to whether the Bad Boy Records founder should get to leave the four walls of his Brooklyn jail cell.

In a new phone call interview from behind bars at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Knight expressed his belief that Combs should remain in prison because of the way he violently abused his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura throughout their decade-long relationship.

"I never said he should walk away a free man. He does deserve [prison]," Knight declared after some of his past interviews recently led people to believe he might be in support of his longtime rival being found not guilty. "I don't mean like… ‘Oh, you beat the sh-- out of Cassie, so, oh well.’ No, she's a woman.'"