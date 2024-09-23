Usher Claims His X Account Was 'Hacked' After His Tweets About Former Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disappeared

Usher claims his X account was compromised after his old tweets about his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs mysteriously disappeared.

“Account got hacked and d--- y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂” the "My Boo" singer said on Sunday, September 22, ahead of his show in Inglewood, Calif. “See you tonight at Intuit Dome✌🏽👀✌🏽.”