Usher Claims His X Account Was 'Hacked' After His Tweets About Former Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disappeared

Usher claims his X account was 'hacked' after his posts about Sean 'Diddy' Combs disappeared.

Sept. 23 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Usher claims his X account was compromised after his old tweets about his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs mysteriously disappeared.

“Account got hacked and d--- y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂” the "My Boo" singer said on Sunday, September 22, ahead of his show in Inglewood, Calif. “See you tonight at Intuit Dome✌🏽👀✌🏽.”

Usher claimed he was account was hacked in late September.

It's unclear who allegedly hacked the musician's account, but other celebrities, including Pink and Megan Fox, were also hacked around the same time.

Despite Usher telling his side of the story, fans thought the whole thing was suspicious.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently arrested in New York City.

“What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?” one person wrote, “Someone hacked you and deleted old tweets? Thats a new one 🤣 🤣 🤣."

“ain’t NOBODY believing this,” a third person added, while a fourth user said: “He isn’t lying about this btw lol."

Usher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been friends for decades.

As OK! previously reported, old videos of Usher have been making the rounds amid Combs' recent arrest for s-- trafficking and racketeering.

The music mogul, 54, and Usher, 45, have been friends for decades. In 2016, Usher hinted sketchy things might have gone down at the rapper's parties in the past.

The rapper is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at,” Usher told The Howard Stern Show.

Usher has yet to comment on Combs' arrest, which occurred in a New York City hotel on September 16.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and his request for bail was denied.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was placed on suicide watch as a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates," his lawyer Marc Agnifilo insisted he's not "at all suicidal," but rather "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense."

Agnifilo previously spoke about Combs, who has been accused of rape by abuse by several women, said: "He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges."

"He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win," the attorney declared during an appearance on the Tuesday, September 17, broadcast of CNN's The Source With Kaitlan Collins.

