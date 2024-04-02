Valerie Bertinelli Reveals 'Huge A-Ha Moment' That Lead to Her Newfound Confidence: 'I'm at the Best Place in My Life'

"I don’t deny myself anything anymore," the 63-year-old shared in a new interview. "I think what do I want, as opposed to what am I going to eat because I need to be careful about calories. If I want pasta alle vongole, I'm going to make that. And I'm not going to feel one ounce of guilt about it."

"But I also don't crave things anymore that won't necessarily feed my body all the nutrition that it needs," she added.