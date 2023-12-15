Valerie Bertinelli Shows Off Pilates Workout That 'Soothes Her Soul' Amid Her Health Journey: Watch
Valerie Bertinelli showed off her wellness routine!
On Thursday, December 15, the Food Network star and former actress shared a video of herself attending a Pilates workout on social media.
In the clip, the 63-year-old attended a studio in L.A., where she took a clip of herself on the reformer.
“No matter how hard it is to get there, I always feel so much better about myself once I’m done,” she said at the end of the footage. “Thank you, Grace!”
The Hot in Cleveland alum captioned the post, “Exercise is not just for your body. It can also soothe your soul 🤍💪🏼.”
Bertinelli has had a difficult health journey over the years, though in 2022 she decided to recommit to sticking to a healthier regimen.
She started with a clip of her first treadmill workout in years, where she acknowledged she had been in better shape in the past.
"So just 12 years ago, I did a marathon. But you know what? You gotta start somewhere, I'm not embarrassed," she stated, referencing her experience doing the Boston Marathon in 2010. "Today is the first day of the rest of my life."
"Day 1 😈," she wrote alongside the video.
After running 26.2 miles over a decade ago, Bertinelli told People how mentally and physically amazing she felt training for the event.
"I am so high right now, more high than if I'd had a bottle of champagne!" she shared post-run, which she completed in over five hours. "I feel euphoric!"
The star has also been very open about discussing her weight and body image on social media as of late.
In October, she shared she felt beautiful after finding her old “fat clothes" in the back of her closet, noting she discovered the outfit she wore in her “before photo" as a Jenny Craig spokesperson.
“Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body,” she told her followers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes,” she added. "I’ve never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today and I’m wearing my ‘fat clothes.’ That’s f----- up.”
“I continue to work on not suppressing or numbing my feelings with food or alcohol and here I am. I am enough,” she penned. “Our bodies do not define who we are as human being’s. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold. Please love yourself, every single part of you. YOU ARE ENOUGH 🤍✌🏻.”