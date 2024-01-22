Valerie Bertinelli Receives Support From Khloé Kardashian After Being Axed From 'Kids Baking Championship': 'I Need to Sign a Petition'
Valerie Bertinelli will not be returning for the new season of Kids Baking Championship — leaving the star and her fans, including Khloé Kardashian, completely shocked.
The actress, who hosted the show since its 2015 premiere, revealed the upsetting news via an Instagram post on Saturday, January, 20.
"I’ve been avoiding facing what I got confirmation last night and I didn’t want to talk about it last night. I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings," the mom-of-one, 63, shared. "I know it’s not supposed to. Logically, I know it’s business [and] budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship really sucks."
The chef revealed that the series "saved my life," as it was something she turned to during her "apex year of h---," which included a difficult divorce from Tom Vitale.
"So it really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say, ‘Hey, I made it through,'” Bertinelli explained.
"Working with all those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my h--- and just try to keep my head above water," the Food Network star added of people like costar Duff Goldman.
Bertinelli also shared a sweet message for future contestants of the popular program.
"You are there for a reason. You're some of the best bakers in America right now, and if you don't make it to the next round, please always remember this: It's not because you're not a good baker, you just had a bad day," she stated. "So, always, always believe in yourself. Please do that for me. And keep baking. I'll miss you guys."
Bertinelli received a flood of support in the comments section of her post, with Kardashian, 39, expressing her frustration with the news.
"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition. I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all," the reality star gushed. "I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key."
"Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both… I’m so sorry!" she added. "This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt. 😔."
Other fans echoed Kardashian's sentiment, with one asking, "Can we sign a petition for your return???"
"I love you and Duff together. You are so real," said a third admirer. "This is such a shame, I’m so sorry."