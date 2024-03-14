Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She's Dating a 'Special' Man Following Grueling Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I Wasn't Expecting It'
Valerie Bertinelli revealed she has a new man in her life after finalizing her divorce from Tom Vitale.
“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” she said in a new interview with USA Today. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him because I wasn’t expecting it.”
“He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special,” she added — but didn't mention his name.
The actress, 63, shared it's never too late to give up on finding someone.
“I really want women and men to take away that it’s the work that you do [on yourself] that can lead you to meeting someone like I’ve been lucky enough to meet right now,” she noted. “This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year — it wouldn’t have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him.”
As OK! previously reported, Bertinelli finalized her divorce from Vitale in November 2022.
At the time, Bertinelli — who shares son Wolfgang with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen — said the moment was the “second best day of her life.”
“My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed,” she said in a video at the time. “On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”
After a long battle — she agreed to pay her ex $2.2 million as part of their divorce proceedings — she was thrilled to leave everything behind and move on for good.
"This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s," she said. "I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!"
Clearly, a lot has changed for the Hot in Cleveland alum, as in June 2023, she made it seem like she was not interested in dating again.