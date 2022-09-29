Valerie Bertinelli Settles Nasty Divorce & Spousal Support Battle With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale
After months of arguments, Valerie Bertinelli has privately settled her divorce from bitter ex Tom Vitale.
According to documents obtained by Radar, things came to a conclusion this week, though neither of them were present in the court room when the case was settled with judge Hank Goldberg.
As OK! previously reported, the Hot in Cleveland alum, 62, filed for separation in November 2021 and requested Vitale to not receive spousal support, citing their prenup. However, he challenged the "validity" of the prenuptial agreement and asked for $50,000 per month in addition to $200,00 for his legal fees.
His legal team claimed she could afford the payments since she allegedly earns around $180,000 each month while he makes a measly $16 an hour from his job at the Postal Annex.
Vitale used to work as an investor but his license expired, and to renew it would be a two-year process, his lawyer claimed. Plus, "Tom's age and decades out of the field, make it unlikely that he will be a desirable candidate for a job in the investment industry."
"Tom's giving the impression that he's broke and all he could get was a minimum-wage job and needs Valerie's support," a source explained at the time. "But no one from her side is buying it."
The mom-of-one refused to just give in, so she requested a separate trial to determine the validity of their prenup. The ordeal became "very stressful for Valerie, but anyone who knows her will tell you she will fight for what's right. No one thinks Tom deserves a penny of her money."
Though the details of their new agreement aren't clear, Bertinelli hinted at some financial troubles as she recently started selling some luxury items — such as the designer shoes she wore to her and Vitale's wedding — on a consignment site. The chef also put her home on the market for $2.5 million.
With the settlement a done deal, the star is likely looking forward to a fresh start — though she insisted she has no desire to ever tie the knot again after two divorces.
"I am gonna be more than happy to be divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," declared the actress, who split from late rocker Eddie Van Halen in 2001. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."