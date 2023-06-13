Valerie Bertinelli Hilariously Confesses She Doesn't Want to Date Again After Tom Vitale Divorce: 'F*** No'
Valerie Bertinelli will not be dipping her toe into the dating pool anytime soon.
The actress, 63, made her stance on dating clear on Sunday, June 11, sharing a TikTok with the caption, “When someone asks if I’ll start dating again soon…”
Lip-Synching to an audio that says, "F**k no," Bertinelli smiles and shakes her head while squeezing her eyes shut.
The One Day at a Time actress received positive reactions to her admission, with one fan writing: “Why do people think we have to have a man in our lives? No Thank You. They are way more trouble than they are worth at this point in my life."
“Do NOT date," another strongly advised. "These men cannot provide what you need. Get to a place where you can do anything alone. There, you will find complete contentment.”
A third insisted: “Being with another human should never define you."
As OK! reported, Bertinelli filed to legally separate from Tom Vitale in November 2021. The Hot in Cleveland alum then requested a divorce in May 2022 after 10 years of marriage, with their separation being finalized that November.
Bertinelli — who shares son Wolfgang, 32, with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen — publicly called the day her divorce was finalized the “second best day of her life.”
“My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed,” she said in a video at the time. “On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”
She once again celebrated her newfound freedom at the start of the New Year after ending her years-long legal battle with her former spouse, sharing on Instagram: "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s."
"I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!" she continued at the time.
Though Bertinelli won't be adding any new men to her list of flames, she has recently opened up about some of her not-so-nice exes.
While not naming names, Bertinelli spilled earlier this year via Instagram that she's currently in therapy to help her overcome trauma from a past romance where she was verbally abused.
The mother of one — who declared she's “long over the narcissist" — recalled how she has been "screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," now realizing "that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don’t believe it anymore."