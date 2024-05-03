Valerie Bertinelli Didn't 'Feel Loved' by Ex Eddie Van Halen, Admits Marriage Was Filled With 'Drugs, Alcohol and Infidelity'

Bertinelli explained she had to pause the episode "many times because it was just too brutal to watch for many reasons."

"One, seeing Wolfie’s pain. Two, seeing what a better job I could have done as a parent even though he turned out magnificently. I made a lot of mistakes," the chef spilled. "And three, seeing what I had turned of Ed’s and my relationship — into some sort of fantasy, soulmate recreation of history."