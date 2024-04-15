Valerie Bertinelli Believes Her Childhood Experiences Led to 'Horrible, Toxic' Marriage With Ex Tom Vitale: 'I Can't Just Blame Him'

"I can't just blame my ex-husband for a toxic, horrible marriage. It's not his fault," she noted of her messy romance with Tom Vitale, with whom she finalized her divorce from in 2022. "What led me to that? Oh, childhood! That's the stuff I got to start working on."

Barrymore, 49, chimed in to note, "We call it the shadow work ... to go back ... we're a constant work in progress."

"I've found that when my gratitude is really placed in even the challenging, hard times, that's when the growth really happens," Bertinelli shared.