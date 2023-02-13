Valerie Bertinelli Enjoys Morning With Cat One Day After Recounting Ex's Cruel Remarks About Her Weight
There's nothing love from a furry friend can't fix! One day after detailing one of her ex's cruel remarks about her body, Valerie Bertinelli sought the comfort of her cat.
On Monday, February 13, Bertinelli recorded herself showing her cat some love as they stood at the top of her staircase while one of her dogs made their way up to them.
After Bertinelli scratched her four-legged friend's head, they let out a soft purr, which garnered a chuckle from the mother-of-one, as seen in the clip posted to her Instagram Story. And while Bertinelli wasn't seen in the video, it's safe to assume her Monday morning started out better than that of the day prior.
As OK! reported, the 62-year-old revealed early Sunday, February 12, that she uncovered a metaphorical, "small hidden bruise" while walking in a pair of old pants.
Not naming names, Bertinelli explained in a video posted to her Instagram Story that a "particular sound" her clothing made while "rubbing together" reminded her of when she was "mercilessly mocked" about her weight by one of her exes.
Bertinelli recalled how her former flame even told her she was "too lazy to do anything about it [so] they wouldn’t rub together," and that she vowed to put the jeans away forever.
However, Bertinelli didn't let her ex's unkind words get her down for long, as she pulled the pants out of her closet again.
“That’s in the past,” she declared of her tolerating being fat shamed. “I’m so grateful that the work that I’m doing on healing is working. So it’s making me giggle now. … Now I can wear them, hear that sound and that’s the sound of freedom.”
Bertinelli has struggled with body image for years, recently revealing that she was called "fat and lazy" by an ex, who may have been the same person she most recently was referring to.
Recalling when she was verbally abused, Bertinelli noted that she now realized those remarks were "someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don’t believe it anymore."
Bertinelli's recount of her toxic relationship comes after her nasty divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022. She was also previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.