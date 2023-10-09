Valerie Bertinelli Hysterically Laughs While Testing Out Filter That Thought She Looked 72: 'Ego Check'
Valerie Bertinelli is cracking herself up on social media!
On Sunday, October 8, the One Day at a Time actress, 63, took to TikTok while using a new filter that guessed a person's age. As Bertinelli tested the feature, she could not contain her laughter at how old the generator thought she was.
"All right, let's see how old TikTok thinks I look," the voiceover said in the clip while the Food Network star removed her glasses so the technology could work its magic.
Much to Bertinelli's dismay, the number that flashed over her head was 72. However, the sitcom star seemed to take it in stride as she laughed at her final result.
When Bertinelli shared the funny clip to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Monday! 😂" while adding the hashtags #egocheck" and "#filtersarefun.
The Golden Globe Award winner has been open about how she views her beauty and body. "Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn't dictated by your body," she recently captioned a selfie of herself on Instagram.
"I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes," Bertinelli continued. "I've never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today, and I'm wearing my 'fat clothes.' That's f----- up. I continue to work on not suppressing or numbing my feelings with food or alcohol, and here I am. I am enough."
"Our bodies do not define who we are as human beings. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold. Please love yourself, every single part of you. YOU ARE ENOUGH 🤍✌🏻," she added.
The multi-talented star has been incredibly transparent with her followers about how she's worked to change how she views herself. "I'm so grateful that the work that I'm doing on healing is working. So it's making me giggle now. … Now I can wear them, hear that sound, and that's the sound of freedom," she explained in a recent social media update about being "triggered" that her thighs rubbed together when wearing jeans due to the verbal abuse she suffered when with an ex.
"This is called moving on. This is called healing," she noted of her self-love journey. "Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal, and mental abuse do to you that people can't see, but we kind of deal with every day."