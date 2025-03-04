Valerie Bertinelli Praises 'Smart' and 'Funny' Ex Mike Goodnough 3 Months After Split: 'You'll Always Hold a Place in My Heart'

She then praised him for being just as “heartfelt, authentic, sensitive and caring” as his writing, calling him “wickedly witty.”

“I feel so lucky to have gotten to know him, and to really see him and soak up his insights. I value all of our long conversations and they have lead me to interesting and fascinating places I rarely thought to go,” Bertinelli shared.

“I look at life with a different perspective and caring because of my experiences and conversations with him. And he’s been a big part of helping me heal from some old childhood wounds I never knew what to do with or even where to start,” she added.