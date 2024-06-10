Valerie Bertinelli and New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Go Grocery Shopping Together 2 Days After Their Cute Red Carpet Debut: Photos
They're attached at the hip!
Two days after Valerie Bertinelli and her new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, made their red carpet debut at the Friday, June 7, Daytime Emmy Awards, the pair made a grocery run together.
On Sunday, June 9, the lovebirds were seen food shopping in Los Angeles.
After getting all dolled up the for awards show, the duo kept it comfy and casual, with the mom-of-one, 64, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers. She had a red crossbody bag strapped on and kept her brunette locks down.
The writer also donned a black tee in addition to cargo shorts, a black baseball cap and flip flops.
Bertinelli had a smile on her face as they went into the store, and afterward, Goodnough was seen pushing their cart full of groceries as they headed toward their car, with both of them helping place their purchases in the trunk.
As OK! reported, the Food Network star revealed earlier this year that she was "in love" with a mystery man even though she had sworn off dating after two divorces.
"It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," the chef explained in an interview. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."
In mid-April, it was revealed that Goodnough was the one who had become the apple of her eye.
Bertinelli explained they actually first met through social media in 2016 or 2017, but things were platonic.
Though they had exchanged a few online messages, things started to grow more serious once the actress divorced Tom Vitale in 2022. They finally met in person in March 2024 and hit it off.
The writer confirmed the news on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack.
"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal," he shared. "It just seems… good… lucky… a gift."
"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain h---fire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute h--- out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," Goodnough spilled. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."