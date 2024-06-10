Valerie Bertinelli and New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Go Grocery Shopping Together 2 Days After Their Cute Red Carpet Debut: Photos

"It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," the chef explained in an interview. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."

In mid-April, it was revealed that Goodnough was the one who had become the apple of her eye.

Bertinelli explained they actually first met through social media in 2016 or 2017, but things were platonic.

Though they had exchanged a few online messages, things started to grow more serious once the actress divorced Tom Vitale in 2022. They finally met in person in March 2024 and hit it off.