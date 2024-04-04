Valerie Bertinelli Gets Repeatedly Censored on 'The View' During Excited Rant About Taylor Swift and Politics
Valerie Bertinelli was hyped during her recent appearance on The View — but producers may not have been too fond of her foul language.
While the panel of hosts enjoyed a delicious array of food inspired by Bertinelli's new cookbook, Indulge, the 63-year-old was censored a few times on the popular chat-fest as she excitedly buzzed from topic to topic.
Early in the segment, the One Day at a Time actress quipped to the audience and other co-hosts that she'd "already been b------- backstage" with moderator Whoopi Goldberg before show.
She then switched gears to talk about the current political climate and the importance of voting in upcoming local elections.
"I just want you to know how dang important it is for everyone to vote," she said at the time. "Please, vote for your own benefit. Thank you. I get a little excited, and I just have to think about our queen Taylor Swift and..."
Although the sound cut off to censor whatever Bertinelli had been about to say, it appeared that she'd said the words "calm the f--- down.
- Valerie Bertinelli Reveals 'Huge A-Ha Moment' That Lead to Her Newfound Confidence: 'I'm at the Best Place in My Life'
- Valerie Bertinelli Declares She's 'in Love' Again Despite Her Plan to Swear Off Dating: 'This Was Not Supposed to Happen'
- Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She's Dating a 'Special' Man Following Grueling Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I Wasn't Expecting It'
Moments later, while talking about Internet trolls and online harassment, she said, "You're not allowed in my arena if-" when the audio abruptly dropped a second time. Other outlets reported that it looked like she'd mouthed, "you're going to be an a--hole" after the sound cut out.
She also candidly discussed coming to terms with body issues, telling the panel: "Just like [Winston] Churchill said, when you're going through h---, keep going. Was it Churchill? I don't care. But, when you're going through h---, you keep going."
Bertinelli has been outspoken about her weight, health and the public perception surrounding it on her social media in the past. As OK! previously reported, the Golden Globe Award winner admitted she doesn't weigh herself anymore after being told she was overweight at 150 pounds.
"By whose standards I don’t know," she captioned a snapshot of her lounging in a pool. "It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh," she concluded. "You are enough. Just the way you are. F--- ‘em."