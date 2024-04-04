OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Valerie Bertinelli
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Repeatedly Censored on 'The View' During Excited Rant About Taylor Swift and Politics

valerie bertinelli a ha moment lead newfound confidence
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Updated 1:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Valerie Bertinelli was hyped during her recent appearance on The View — but producers may not have been too fond of her foul language.

While the panel of hosts enjoyed a delicious array of food inspired by Bertinelli's new cookbook, Indulge, the 63-year-old was censored a few times on the popular chat-fest as she excitedly buzzed from topic to topic.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli a ha moment lead newfound confidence
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

Valerie Bertinelli released a cookbook titled 'Indulge'.

Early in the segment, the One Day at a Time actress quipped to the audience and other co-hosts that she'd "already been b------- backstage" with moderator Whoopi Goldberg before show.

She then switched gears to talk about the current political climate and the importance of voting in upcoming local elections.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli a ha moment lead newfound confidence
Source: mega

The mom-of-one said her new cookbook helped her heal.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just want you to know how dang important it is for everyone to vote," she said at the time. "Please, vote for your own benefit. Thank you. I get a little excited, and I just have to think about our queen Taylor Swift and..."

Although the sound cut off to censor whatever Bertinelli had been about to say, it appeared that she'd said the words "calm the f--- down.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli a ha moment lead newfound confidence
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

Bertinelli no longer deprives herself of certain foods.

MORE ON:
Valerie Bertinelli
Article continues below advertisement

Moments later, while talking about Internet trolls and online harassment, she said, "You're not allowed in my arena if-" when the audio abruptly dropped a second time. Other outlets reported that it looked like she'd mouthed, "you're going to be an a--hole" after the sound cut out.

She also candidly discussed coming to terms with body issues, telling the panel: "Just like [Winston] Churchill said, when you're going through h---, keep going. Was it Churchill? I don't care. But, when you're going through h---, you keep going."

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli says she doesnt weigh herself
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

Bertinelli admitted she doesn't weigh herself anymore after being told she was overweight at 150 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Bertinelli has been outspoken about her weight, health and the public perception surrounding it on her social media in the past. As OK! previously reported, the Golden Globe Award winner admitted she doesn't weigh herself anymore after being told she was overweight at 150 pounds.

"By whose standards I don’t know," she captioned a snapshot of her lounging in a pool. "It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh," she concluded. "You are enough. Just the way you are. F--- ‘em."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.