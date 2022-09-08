Kelly Clarkson’s Heartbreaking Split With Brandon Blackstock Fueled Upcoming Album Inspiration: ‘Wrote Like 25 Songs In A Week’

Heartbreak can make for the best music inspiration — and Kelly Clarkson seems to agree.

The famous singer revealed in a recent interview how her divorce with Brandon Blackstock caused her to write "like, 25 songs in a week," and soon the world will get to hear many of them.

The 40-year-old announced news of an "important album" set to be released in 2023. Clarkson admitted writing "most of [the songs] almost two years ago," while backed by a broken heart and a need for "healing."