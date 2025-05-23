Valerie Bertinelli Says 'Not Everybody's Going to Like Me' in Candid Statement About Self-Love: 'I'm More Than Okay With That'
Valerie Bertinelli is done trying to win everyone over — and she's never felt better about it.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the TV star got real about unlearning a mindset she picked up from her dad growing up — “to be likable.”
“Everyone must like you. Know their name, work harder, please people, make them comfortable, even when you’re not, put a smile on your face, even when you don’t feel like it,” she recalled being told.
Now, the Valerie’s Home Cooking host is rewriting that belief.
“[That’s a] very flawed theory,” she wrote. “Love you, Pops and I hate to break it to you, but not everybody’s gonna like me. And for the first time in my life, at 65, I’m more than okay with that.”
Bertinelli also shared what truly matters to her.
“Most importantly, I like me,” she continued. “A lot. And the extraordinary people I’m lucky to have in my life like me and love me.”
“I’m a good person, I’m kind and caring, I treat others the way I want to be treated. I’m resilient, I’m low maintenance, I feel things deeply, I love hard, I exude equanimity from my soul. Equanimity is a daily choice I work at, encourage and feed. It’s the good work. And that’s enough for me,” she added.
She also made it clear that she’s not worried about the negative noise anymore.
“The rest is someone else’s choice whether they choose to be judgmental or harmful on my page or in my life. The Block button works wonders on social media. It also works in the real world too,” the One Day at a Time alum penned.
Rewiring the way she thinks hasn’t been easy, but she’s doing the work — and encouraging others to do the same.
“I say all of this because if I can do this, so can you. It takes hard work, digging down deep and getting help when you need it,” she told her followers.
This honest post comes just days after Bertinelli revealed she’s been through a brutal emotional stretch over the past several months.
"I go back and forth and hesitate sharing vulnerable posts like I so often used to because I put the useless opinions of the minimal creepers above the many of you who have made this page so special," she began. "Those of you who understand and feel not so alone by sharing your own struggles too."
She continued, "I started two jobs in different states and writing my new book all while going through some of the most emotionally excruciating eight months of my life."
The 65-year-old — who joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert and started hosting the Game Show Network's Bingo Blitz — pushed through some dark days.
"And I still got my exhausted, sleepless a-- up in the morning, put on a good face, and showed up, when all I wanted to do was stay in bed and sob," she wrote.
Still, she’s not looking for pity.
"This is not to say I feel sorry for myself because I don’t. Nobody has the market cornered on grief and heartache. People go through hard s--- all the time. You just do what you have to do to get through what you have to get through," she said.
"And I don’t know that I would change any of it. I’ve learned so much more about my strength, my weaknesses, my patience, my resilience, and my worth. I still have more inner work left to do."
Last year, the Food Network star ended things with ex-boyfriend Mike Goodnough after 10 months together.
In February, she revealed she’d been “stonewalled” waiting for an apology and officially closed that chapter in November 2024.