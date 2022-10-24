Matthew Perry Steps Out For First Time Since Revealing He 'Really Came Close To His Life Ending'

Perry continued to go into detail about what his life was exactly like during his years under the influence of hard drugs and alcohol.

"I go to this place, and I need to take three. And then I go to this place, and I’m going to take five because I’m going to be there longer," the Fool Rush In alum recalled. "It’s exhausting but you have to do it or you get very, very sick. I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good. I certainly wasn’t a partyer; I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is.”

The New York Times interviewed Perry about his battle with sobriety and Backgrid released photos of him playing pickleball with friends.