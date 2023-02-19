From Childhood Star To Hollywood Icon: See Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Through The Years — Photos
The Valerie Bertinelli fans knew in 1975 is inevitably a bit different than the 62-year-old we know today.
From kick-starting her career at the age of 15 years old and eventually becoming the wife of a rock star, to cooking it up on camera and everything in between — Bertinelli has definitely made her mark in the world of Hollywood!
Keep scrolling to check out the famed actress' incredible transformation through the years.
Unfortunately, Bertinelli was born into a world of grief in 1960. Her brother devastatingly died at 17 months old while their mother was pregnant with her.
"He died in the most horrible way. They were visiting a friends' farm and he wandered off unsupervised and drank poison out of a bottle that wasn't supposed to have poison in it. It was a soda pop bottle," the Hot in Cleveland star revealed to People in 2020.
Despite hardship, Bertinelli became successful at an early age when she landed the role of Barbara Cooper Royer on the sitcom One Day at a Time when she was only 15 years old.
Fast forward only six years later, Bertinelli married young and tied the knot with rock legend Eddie Van Halen when she was 21 years old. The couple had a rocky relationship and both admittedly experienced infidelity within their marriage.
Bertinelli and her late ex-husband share son Wolfgang, now 31, and ultimately divorced in 2007 after 20 years together. They remained close until Van Halen died in 2020.
"One of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like. Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing," she revealed during an interview with Oprah in 2008.
In 2015, Bertinelli started her own Food Network show, Valerie's Home Cooking, which transformed her television career into a whole other genre.
Bertinelli has openly expressed her overwhelming love for cooking, and how grateful she is to be able to showcase her talent in front of the camera.
While Bertinelli always tried her best to stay positive, her nasty fallout with her second husband, Tom Vitale, put immense pressure on both her mental and physical health.
"I'm looking at the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now," she shared during a guest appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in June 2022, while opening up putting on a few extra pounds. "Because I know that I'm still holding on to this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now."
The dynamic duo tied the knot in 2011 and remained married for an entire decade before Bertinelli filed for legal separation in November 2021 due to "irreconcilable differences."
In November 2022, Bertinelli took to social media to joyfully announce that her divorce had officially been finalized after a nasty year-long battle in court.
The Hollywood icon deemed it the "second best day of her life," coming as a runner up to the day her only child was born.