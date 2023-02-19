From Childhood Star To Hollywood Icon: See Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Through The Years — Photos

The Valerie Bertinelli fans knew in 1975 is inevitably a bit different than the 62-year-old we know today.

From kick-starting her career at the age of 15 years old and eventually becoming the wife of a rock star, to cooking it up on camera and everything in between — Bertinelli has definitely made her mark in the world of Hollywood!

Keep scrolling to check out the famed actress' incredible transformation through the years.