Raquel Leviss 'Not Surprised' by Ex James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest After Detailing His 'Unhinged' Behavior in Her Revenge P--- Lawsuit

Leviss sued ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Bravo and their affiliated production companies for revenge p--- after her private images and videos were allegedly seen and shown to others. In the same lawsuit, she also described Kennedy as being "prone to violent outbursts" with "long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation."

"Kennedy would regularly berate Leviss, falsely accuse her of cheating, and act in a generally unhinged manner," the court documents read. "Leviss eventually warned Kennedy that she would leave him if he did not stop drinking. However, she soon learned that his despicable behavior was not solely a function of alcohol abuse."