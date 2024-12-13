Raquel Leviss 'Not Surprised' by Ex James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest After Detailing His 'Unhinged' Behavior in Her Revenge P--- Lawsuit
Raquel Leviss' legal team confirmed the former Vanderpump Rules star was not shocked to hear her ex-fiancé James Kennedy was taken into custody earlier this week.
"We are aware of James Kennedy’s recent arrest for domestic violence. This news is, unfortunately, not surprising," Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman said in a joint statement. "Rachel’s lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy’s long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse."
Leviss sued ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Bravo and their affiliated production companies for revenge p--- after her private images and videos were allegedly seen and shown to others. In the same lawsuit, she also described Kennedy as being "prone to violent outbursts" with "long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation."
"Kennedy would regularly berate Leviss, falsely accuse her of cheating, and act in a generally unhinged manner," the court documents read. "Leviss eventually warned Kennedy that she would leave him if he did not stop drinking. However, she soon learned that his despicable behavior was not solely a function of alcohol abuse."
Kennedy was arrested on suspicions of misdemeanor domestic violence on Tuesday, December 10, after police got a complaint about a man and a woman fighting.
A witness of the interaction alleged they saw Kennedy grab the unidentified woman during an argument. Cops reportedly did not see any visible injuries on her when they investigated the situation. The DJ was booked and later released on $20,000 bail.
- James Kennedy's Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Doute Has Savage Reaction to His Domestic Violence Arrest: 'Finally'
- Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Was 'Barking Orders' at Friend Hours Before His Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest, Nick Viall Claims
- 'VPR' Star James Kennedy Explodes and Gets Aggressive After DJ Set in Unearthed Footage: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While it is unclear who was involved in the incident, Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was at a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest. The pair has been linked since early 2022, shortly after his breakup with Leviss.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute also appeared unsurprised by his legal problems. On Tuesday, she shared a screenshot of an article about his arrest on social media with the word "finally" pasted across the image.
On Friday, December 13, Kennedy's lawyers, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, stated they were in the process of "conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James."
"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," their statement concluded.
Leviss' lawyer spoke with Us Weekly regarding Kennedy's arrest.