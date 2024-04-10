OK Magazine
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Growing Baby Bump for Date Night With Husband Cole Tucker: Photo

vanessa hudgens
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Vanessa Hudgens gave fans an update on how much her baby bump has grown.

On Tuesday, April 10, the High School Musical alum — who debuted her pregnancy one month prior at the 2024 Oscars — shared a photo showing off her belly.

vanessa baby bump
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant with her first child.

Date night 💖,” the actress captioned the image of herself in a brown formfitting off-the-shoulder dress, with neon green nails and her hair in a relaxed updo.

The brunette beauty’s husband, Cole Tucker, whom she married in December 2023, commented on the upload of his lover, “Wow.”

Fans of the 35-year-old shared a similar sentiment as the MLB player, with one Instagram user writing, “She Prettyyyyyyyyy 🤍,” while another person penned, “You are glowing wildcat.”

“You. Are. SO. Absolutely. Perfect!!!!!” one more supporter said.

vanessa baby bump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars.

As OK! previously reported, the soon-to-be mother-of-one announced her first pregnancy by strutting down the Oscars red carpet in a tight black gown that displayed her bump.

While the exciting news came as a shock to many fans, prior to Hudgens and Tucker’s wedding, a source revealed the couple — who met in 2021 during a Zoom meditation session — had baby fever.

"[They] want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family," the insider said at the time.

"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," they added. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."

vanessa baby
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker tied the knot in December 2023.

The athlete popped the question in early 2023 after they'd been dating for about two years.

"We couldn’t be happier 🤍," Hudgens wrote on Instagram along with a snap of the stars in a loving embrace.

The singer’s fairytale ending came following her devastating split from Austin Butler in 2020 after over eight years together.

In a February interview, Butler reflected on the relationship and talked about the time he referred to Hudgens as just his "friend" to reporters.

vanessa baby bump
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met in 2021.

“Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one. I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk," the 32-year-old spilled of why he didn't call her his ex-girlfriend.

"I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything," the Dune: Part 2 actor shared. "I value my own privacy so much, I didn’t want to give up anybody else’s privacy."

Source: OK!

In 2021, Butler, 32, sparked a romance with Kaia Gerber, 22, and the couple has been dating ever since.

The pair has made multiple public appearances together, including attending award shows and supporting each other at fashion events and movie premieres.

