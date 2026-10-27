Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Are 'Very Serious' About Future Together After She Beat Cancer, Source Says
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 3:41 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods are getting serious about their future together.
The couple has grown closer throughout the year, and a source said Trump's recent cancer-free announcement has given them another reason to celebrate.
Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Discuss Marriage
Trump, 48, and Woods, 50, are said to be increasingly committed to their relationship.
"They're very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together," a source exclusively revealed. "Marriage is something they've talked about, but that doesn't mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner."
The insider added, "Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another. It's one thing to enjoy the good times together, but they've also seen how the other person handles things when life gets difficult."
"They've both been through a lot this past year and have really leaned on each other," they shared.
The Couple Celebrate Vanessa Trump's Cancer-Free News
The update comes days after Trump announced that she was cancer-free, six months after revealing her b----- cancer diagnosis.
"And it came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free," Vanessa said of her latest test results in a video on her daughter Kai Trump's Instagram.
The source said that "Tiger was obviously thrilled and relieved when Vanessa got the news that she was cancer-free."
"He's been by her side throughout everything, and it's been an incredibly happy moment for both of them and their families. They've been celebrating privately and are just really grateful to be on the other side of it," they detailed.
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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Wood's Families Have Grown Closer
The source explained that the couple spends a lot of time together and their families have grown close.
"Their families have blended really naturally. Kai absolutely adores Woods, and Trump gets along great with his kids, too," the insider said. "They genuinely enjoy spending time together as a family."
Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Have Supported Each Other this Year
Trump has also been there for Woods as he faced his own challenges, including his March DUI arrest.
In September, she accompanied him to a Florida courthouse, where he accepted a plea deal after the charge was reduced to reckless driving.
While he was in rehab, Woods reportedly returned from Switzerland during her health battle to support her and attend Kai's high school graduation.