Here to Stay! Vanna White Extends 'Wheel of Fortune' Contract Through 2026 Season

Prior to Seacrest being announced as the new head of the series, White was speculated to be one of the contenders for the position. "She was honored to be in the running and is happy that Ryan got the gig," an insider claimed. "Vanna's truly looking forward to working with Ryan."

As happy as White may be for the American Idol host, she wanted to make sure she got a big pay raise if she remained on the job after only making only half of her male counterpart's reported $15 million salary. "After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Sajak], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source explained.

It is unclear if White received a pay bump in her newly signed contract.