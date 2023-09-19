Here to Stay! Vanna White Extends 'Wheel of Fortune' Contract Through 2026 Season
Vanna White is staying put at Wheel of Fortune!
As longtime host Pat Sajak prepares to say goodbye, the beloved letter-turner, 66, extended her contract with the game show through the 2025-2026 season.
"The show will celebrate the 41 wonderful seasons with [Sajak] at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season," the official statement from the show revealed.
Also returning as part of the team will be Maggie Sajak, the daughter of the retiring television personality. "Entering her third year as the show's ambassador to the fans, Social Media Correspondent Maggie Sajak is championing more ways for our viewers to win cash, vacations, merchandise, or more through a new weekly sweepstakes called 'Fan Fridays,'" the announcement added.
The happy news comes as the show kicked off Season 41 last week, the final installment before Ryan Seacrest takes the reins from the 76-year-old. Before joining the long-established family, the media mogul voiced his adoration for White, whom he will now work with.
"I love Vanna White. I've known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her," he gushed in a recent interview about his new co-worker, who has been on the show since 1982.
Prior to Seacrest being announced as the new head of the series, White was speculated to be one of the contenders for the position. "She was honored to be in the running and is happy that Ryan got the gig," an insider claimed. "Vanna's truly looking forward to working with Ryan."
As happy as White may be for the American Idol host, she wanted to make sure she got a big pay raise if she remained on the job after only making only half of her male counterpart's reported $15 million salary. "After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Sajak], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source explained.
It is unclear if White received a pay bump in her newly signed contract.
In June, Seacrest announced his new role at WoF, which has now been renewed through Season 45. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said in part about the new opportunity ahead of him.
