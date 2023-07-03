Ryan Seacrest Shouldn't Give Portion of His 'Wheel of Fortune' Salary to Vanna White, Insists 'Deal or No Deal' Star Claudia Jordan
After Ryan Seacrest announced he'll be taking over Pat Sajak's gig as the Wheel of Fortune host, rumors swirled that the show's other star, Vanna White, is demanding a pay raise — and some think the American Idol alum should give up a portion of his earnings to keep her happy.
According to reports, White — who has been on the series for the same amount of time as Sajak — wants to now be earning at least half of Sajak's $15 million salary.
Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan insisted Seacrest, 48, shouldn't need to fork over any cash to White, as "there's enough money to go around for both of them."
"This business makes a lot of money," she noted. "Ryan Seacrest is in this business to make money. He should get as much money as he can get and Vanna White should have her representation get her as much money as she can get."
"I don't think Ryan Seacrest should get that pressure to give up some of that salary. He's worked very hard at what he does," Jordan, 50, emphasized. "Let's not act like these shows have [small] budgets."
The actress also gave a direct message to the letter turner, 66, declaring, "Vanna, you have a sweet situation right now. Don't mess it up!"
"If he's getting a huge payday, I think Vanna White should also benefit from this," the star concluded. "I salute her, but I would also keep that job. I wouldn't tell them I'm walking away."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The last part of Jordan's message is referring to an insider who claimed White could quit if they don't pay her "a minimum of what is fair."
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," the source explained. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Seacrest revealed his new gig on Tuesday, June 27, gushing he's "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak."
Sajak will still film the upcoming season, which premieres in September.
TMZ spoke to Jordan.