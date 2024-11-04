or
Vanna White's Transformation Gallery: See How 'Wheel of Fortune' Beauty Has Evolved Over the Years

Source: MEGA; Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Instead of having plastic surgery, Vanna White said she would like to take better care of herself.

Nov. 4 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

1999

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Vanna White transformed into Sally Bowles in the Broadway musical Cabaret. She left everyone in awe of her beauty during the one-time-only performance.

2000

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White flaunted her youthful glow when she promoted Wheel of Fortune at the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) in New Orleans. She started her work as the game show's co-host in 1982.

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The TV personality glowed bright in her red asymmetrical dress at the Carousel of Hope Benefit.

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the 2004 Carousel of Hope gala, White caught the attendees' eyes when she arrived in her black-and-white strapless gown.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White became the recipient of the 2,309th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2006. Reflecting on the recognition, she revealed she had always wanted to have a star after walking down Hollywood Boulevard for the first time in the 1980s.

“Everyone flew out for the event,” she also said of her family and friends in her interview with Closer. “I just had a nice time.”

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Graduation Day star graced the opening of the Garrard Flagship Store in Beverly Hills, Calif., with her beauty, which she showed off while donning an all-black outfit.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White made an appearance at the 30th Annual Carousel of Hope Ball in her black velvet asymmetrical gown that featured a high slit.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Goddess of Love star rocked her matching top and slacks at an event in Las Vegas.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Vanna White

White radiated charm when she sported a V-neck top, black pants and boots at the Lotus Car Launch event in California.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White, now 67, transformed into a real-life goddess at the 38th Daytime Emmy Awards. At the time, the former Miss Georgia contestant wore a pure white asymmetrical gown that highlighted her fit physique.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the 13th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly, White opted for a lacy black dress and matching pumps.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White dominated the catwalk at the Go Red for Women in New York City, looking flawless in her red dress.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White was the epitome of grace at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. She looked elegant in her sequined one-shoulder gown that matched her sparkling accessories.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The blonde beauty has constantly declared in her interviews that she "is no s-- symbol."

“I feel like I’m the same person I’ve always been growing up in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” she told Yahoo!. “On TV, I’m dressed up, glamorous and so forth. But when I go home, I’m in sweats and jeans and tennis shoes.”

White added, “The designers send their latest clothes every year and I wear them. It’s their style and I’m modeling their clothes. So the pressure really isn’t on me … When I’m off TV, you’re just going to see me in jeans and no makeup. I’m just so simple and comfortable and not glammed out all the time, I feel like I’m just that country girl.”

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White wore a black midi-dress and stylish scarf at the 18th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, Calif.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two protected herself with a mask when she hosted a slot tournament in Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she remained fashionable in her metallic dress and gray pumps.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

White made everyone emotional when she delivered her farewell message to Pat Sajak as he moved on from Wheel of Fortune.

"What an incredible and unforgettable journey we have had," White said, trying to hold back tears. "And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you."

She continued, "As this chapter comes to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

