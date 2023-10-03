Where Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White? Pat Sajak Addresses the Letter-Turner's Absence
Vanna White was noticeably absent from Wheel of Fortune on Monday, October 2, causing fans to panic about her whereabouts.
Host Pat Sajak gave the audience an update during the show, saying, "I can’t even find my mark without her. You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news."
"The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago, and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle, but she tested positive and that’s the way it goes. So, she will not be here with us this week," he continued.
Of course, people took to social media to comment on White's absence.
"Who is this filling in for Vanna, and why?" one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Where the h--- is Vanna White?!?!"
"vanna white MIA," a third person pointed out.
Instead, 2023 California teacher-of-the-year Bridgette Donald-Blue filled in for the letter-turner, 66.
As OK! previously reported, White recently extended her contract with the game show through the 2025-2026 season, even though Sajak will no longer be on stage with her.
"The show will celebrate the 41 wonderful seasons with [Sajak] at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season," a statement from the show read.
Additionally, Sajak's daughter, Maggie, who has made appearances before, will be returning as well. "Entering her third year as the show's ambassador to the fans, Social Media Correspondent Maggie Sajak is championing more ways for our viewers to win cash, vacations, merchandise, or more through a new weekly sweepstakes called 'Fan Fridays,'" the announcement staated.
Before Ryan Seacrest takes over as host, he was hoping to work alongside White as long as she was willing to return.
"I love Vanna White. I've known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her," he gushed in a recent interview of White.
In June, Seacrest announced his new role after the game show host announced he would be retiring. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said of the new venture.