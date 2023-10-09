OK Magazine
Vanna White, 66, Is 'Scared' of Plastic Surgery, Urges Fans to 'Be Natural': 'I Think Wrinkles Are Beautiful'

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

No one seems to age better than Vanna White!

The whole world has watched the legendary letter turner mature while living in the spotlight, as she's co-hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982, when she was roughly 25 years old.

Source: ABC

Vanna White is growing and glowing!

Now 66, White has decided to embrace her aging skin and hopes her confidence can allow people to also feel comfortable with their natural features.

During a recent interview with a news publication, the former model got candid about the wrinkles and fine lines on her face and body while emphasizing it is something she has come to not only accept, but appreciate.

Source: ABC/RICKY MIDDLESWORTH

The legendary letter turner chooses to embrace her natural skin.

"I don't look like this without all this makeup," White admitted during a discussion about society's desire to keep themselves looking young.

"But you know what? I am older and I accept my lines and wrinkles. Will I ever have plastic surgery? Maybe. But I'm kind of scared to do that. I'm not trying to look 30 years old again because I'm not," the game show hostess confessed.

Source: MEGA

Vanna White, 66, has co-hosted 'Wheel of Fortune' for more than 40 years.

White continued: "I think wrinkles are beautiful. Someone who is completely with no lines, they don't have any character. Be natural, be yourself and have personality."

During the interview about her recent collaboration with beauty brand Laura Geller, a company that caters their products to maturing skin, White also mentioned the importance of skincare.

"When you're young, it's like, 'Oh, I have my whole life,' and you don't think about it. As I'm getting older, I want to take care of my skin. I want to look the best I can," she expressed.

Believe it or not, White isn't the biggest fan of "heavy makeup" either, despite having to constantly wear a full face of glam when filming Wheel of Fortune.

Source: MEGA

She recently extended her contract with the game show through the 2026 season.

"When I'm not working, it's kind of nice to not have to wear full makeup. I just feel more natural when I'm not working and wearing heavy makeup. I'm not complaining about it, by the way. I like to be glam. Heavy makeup is good, so is light makeup," the mom-of-two explained.

While she may never choose to undergo a plastic surgery procedure, White believes cosmetic enhancements are a personal decision.

"I think everybody has their own deal. You do whatever you do with aging. I'm just thinking of taking care of myself better," the television personality concluded.

Source: OK!

People spoke to White about her aging skin.

