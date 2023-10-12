'How Can I Stay Without You?': 'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host Vanna White Admits Retiring With Pat Sajak 'Crossed Her Mind'

"Of course it's a thought," White spilled. "It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind."

Despite these thoughts, White was not ready to retire or leave the beloved game show, which prompted her decision to stay.

As OK! previously reported, Sajak recently revealed he would be leaving the program after 42 years at the end of the upcoming season. Just a few weeks later, news broke that Ryan Seacrest would be taking the legendary host’s place.

White shared that she knows "it will be different" when the American Idol alum starts, however, she remains hopeful for the show’s future.