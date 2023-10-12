'How Can I Stay Without You?': 'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host Vanna White Admits Retiring With Pat Sajak 'Crossed Her Mind'
Vanna White weighed all her options.
In an interview published Wednesday, October 11, the Wheel of Fortune star admitted she considered leaving the show after longtime co-host Pat Sajak announced his retirement.
"Of course it's a thought," White spilled. "It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind."
Despite these thoughts, White was not ready to retire or leave the beloved game show, which prompted her decision to stay.
As OK! previously reported, Sajak recently revealed he would be leaving the program after 42 years at the end of the upcoming season. Just a few weeks later, news broke that Ryan Seacrest would be taking the legendary host’s place.
White shared that she knows "it will be different" when the American Idol alum starts, however, she remains hopeful for the show’s future.
"I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind," the 66-year-old said. "I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does."
She then recalled a conversation she had with the 48-year-old about his new role. "He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him.’ He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I'm looking forward to working with him," she said.
White also discussed how the famous competition series will be honoring Sajak’s exit.
"We are celebrating this year with Pat and all the good times, all the 41 years, all the memories," the blonde beauty said. "We are going to be doing some incredible stuff to say goodbye to Pat at the end of the season."
"We have almost a whole season to do that, to just look at all the great things that we've done together. I'm so looking forward to that. It's going to be very sad," she added.
Although she felt glum regarding Sajak’s decision, White admitted she has learned "to accept" it.
As OK! previously reported, while White is looking forward to what’s next, Seacrest confessed he’s nervous to have to fill the 76-year-old’s shoes.
"There's no one better than Pat Sajak," he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure,” Seacrest gushed. “[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night."
He continued: "He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."
