Pat Sajak's Gorgeous Daughter Maggie is Filling in for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'

"He [Pat] was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she continued of the situation. "I mean, you know, he had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."

Maggie, who's also a college graduate and country singer, has acted as a social media correspondent for the game show as well.