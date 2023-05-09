Pat Sajak's Gorgeous Daughter Maggie is Filling in for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'
She's ready for her close-up! Since Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White is temporarily putting her duties on hold to compete as a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, is taking over her coveted spot.
The 26-year-old starlet is clearly excited, as the other day, she shared a video to her Instagram Story where she practiced her walk and letter-turning.
The blonde beauty will start the gig on the Wednesday, May 10 episode, but this isn't the first time she's done so, as in 2020, she took White's spot when the veteran TV personality filled in for Pat, 76, who was recovering from surgery.
"[White] gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," the famous offspring said in an interview of how she prepared. "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."
"He [Pat] was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she continued of the situation. "I mean, you know, he had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."
Maggie, who's also a college graduate and country singer, has acted as a social media correspondent for the game show as well.
"I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos and insights," she said of the role when she first took it on. "The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them."
Meanwhile, not all fans have been so happy with Maggie's job, calling her employment "nepotism at its best."