Vice President Kamala Harris Taking Advantage of President Joe Biden Being on Vacation: 'An Opportunity to Be Front and Center'
Since President Joe Biden is on vacation in Delaware, VP Kamala Harris has been front and center this past week, as she's been making speeches in Florida and participating in interviews.
"It's an opportunity for Vice President Harris to be front and center in a way that can't really be the case if President Biden's at the White House making headlines," Christopher Devine, a political science professor at the University of Dayton and expert on the vice presidency, said, per Newsweek.
As OK! previously reported, Harris, 58, is actually beating Biden, 80, in the polls when people were asked who they prefer to run the country.
A New York Times/Siena College poll found that only 20 percent of Democrats were enthusiastic about the president as the party's nominee, while 26 percent said they would be excited if Harris was on the ticket.
Recently, Harris was asked about her approval ratings, with a poll finding only 32 percent of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49 percent with aa negative view, including 39 percent with "a very negative view."
"How much of a role, if any, that you feel that race and gender play in that?" ABC News' Linsey Davis asked in the chat.
Harris replied, "Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings."
Of course, people couldn't help but rip her apart for her reply. "There are literally no such polls," one person wrote, while another said, "Name one."
"There are literally zero polls showing Kamala Harris with ‘great approval ratings,’" one person stated, while a fourth person joked, "Now we can all laugh at her the way she laughs."
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove recently called her out for dodging the question and not owning up to her mistakes.
"When you have a problem, it's better to acknowledge it," he said. "If she had said, 'Look, I realize the numbers aren't where I want them to be and that just means ... I need to work harder at communicating the message of what we've done in this administration.'"