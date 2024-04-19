'Wannabe Victim': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He's 'Supposed to Be Campaigning' During Hush Money Trial Despite Spending Most of His Time Golfing
Former President Donald Trump is facing some pushback after he complained about not being able to campaign due to the ongoing Stormy Daniels hush money trial — even though he gets three days out of the week to go wherever he wants.
A clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the courthouse where Trump said, "I'm supposed to be in New Hampshire. I'm supposed to be in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina. I'm supposed to be gone in a lot of different places campaigning, but I've been here all day on a trial that is a very unfair trial."
The clip also showed the ex-president holding a stack of printed out stories and headlines he claimed feature quotes from "legal experts," calling the hush money criminal case "ridiculous."
The clip was shared by Ron Filipkowski from Meidas Touch in a post that read, "He’s averaged one day a week of campaigning for 18 months and six days of golf. He’s full of s---. Keep crying. Trial is four days a week. That gives him three off minimum, plus holidays. Let’s see how many of those three off days he spends actually campaigning."
Filipkowski followed up his tweet, writing, "Yesterday was a day off from court. Did Trump campaign yesterday? No. He did nothing. He’s just a whiny, soft, pampered, spoiled, wannabe victim constantly crying about how unfair everyone is to him."
Several X users commented under Filipkowski's post mocking Trump for complaining about having to appear in court instead of being on the campaign trail.
One user shared the tweet, writing, "South Carolina isn’t even in play. Why would he campaign there? Is there a golf course he wants to play?"
Another person commented, "I don't know why he's complaining. His face is on the news 20 hours a day, and he basically gets to give a rally-length speech every single day he leaves the courthouse."
A third person joked, "Maybe he shouldn't have crimed [sic] then."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been very vocal about his disappointment that he's not allowed to talk about the hush money criminal trial.
He flooded his Truth Social page with posts on Friday, April 19, ranting about "presidential immunity" and how his "constitutional rights" have been taken away due to a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan.
Trump has already been accused of violating Judge Merchan’s gag order multiple times. He will now face a hearing on Tuesday, April 23, to determine if he has violated the order and what action will be taken.