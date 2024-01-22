'He Seems to Be Getting Worse': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Slurring His Words at New Hampshire Rally — Watch
Is Donald Trump OK?
In a video from his Sunday, January 21, rally in Rochester, N.H., the former president sparked concern after he appeared to slur his words while speaking to the crowd.
The five-second clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said: "You don't have to be a total genius, remain in Mexico, until you've..." at which point it's unclear what he said in the last two seconds.
The caption read: "Trump slurs his words while ranting: In Mexico until [unintelligible]."
People then commented on the viral clip, with one person writing, "This needs to be discussed. He is definitely showing signs of cognitive decline."
A second person said, "Dementia Don!"
"It would still be unintelligible, even if we knew the words he said," a third person quipped, while a fourth stated, "He seems to be getting worse."
However, some people defended the former president, insisting they understood what he was saying. One person said, "'until you're vetted and everything else' but yes, Uncle Reeko is in rough shape," while another said, "I understood it fine. Maybe get your ears checked."
This is hardly the first time Trump has sent people into a tizzy. As OK! previously reported, Trump mixed up Nikki Haley, who is running for president, and Nancy Pelosi on January 19.
“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they — do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence? Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people,” Trump stated, referring to the January 6th insurrection.
Of course, this prompted people to think about Trump potentially being president again.
“Yea, Donald Trump is mentally declining rapidly. He just confused Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi multiple times. That is insane. He is clearly unwell and unfit to serve. If [Joe] Biden did this, Republicans would be freaking out. This is incredibly concerning,” one user wrote, while another said, “If Nikki Haley (not Nancy Pelosi!) wants any chance of being the Republican nominee, she should go hard after Donald Trump on his obvious, steep, and serious mental health decline. He’s clearly an unwell man. She should hit him where it hurts. He would melt under the scrutiny.”
Meanwhile, Trump insists he's all there and just fine.
"I feel like I'm about 35 years old," he told the crowd on January 17. "I feel better now than I did 30 years ago."
"Cognitively, I'm better now than I was 20 years ago," he added, recalling what he was told by former White House Physician Ronny Jackson, "If he didn't eat so much junk food, he'd be around for 200 years."