EXCLUSIVE Inside Victoria Beckham's 'Growing Pain' as Olive Branches to Estranged Son Brooklyn Blow Up in Her Face Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is reportedly struggling with her estrangement from son Brooklyn Beckham. Aaron Tinney March 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is estranged from his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to the situation say the celebration – which included performances by Cruz's band The Breakers and a tribute to Abbey Road – was intended as a joyful family moment but has instead deepened the distance between Brooklyn and his parents. One insider said Brooklyn felt the event reinforced the reasons he has retreated from family life. They said: "From Brooklyn's point of view, the celebration looked less like a simple family birthday and more like another carefully staged moment designed to reinforce the Beckham brand. He felt it carried that familiar sense of everything being highly curated and presented to the outside world as this picture-perfect family unit. For him, it reinforced the feeling that these occasions are often as much about image as they are about genuine connection." The insider added: "Rather than feeling hurt that he was not there, Brooklyn actually felt a sense of relief. He has already taken a step back from that environment and the expectations that come with it, and he is not in a place where he wants to reinsert himself into it right now. As difficult as the situation is emotionally, he believes the distance is something he needs at this stage of his life to protect his own peace and to build a life that feels separate from the pressures of the Beckham spotlight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cruz Beckham's band The Breakers performed during a Beatles-themed party in Mayfair.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the situation has been particularly difficult for Victoria, who is said to have hoped gestures of warmth and public support might encourage her eldest son to reconnect with the family. They said: "Victoria truly thought that by continuing to extend small gestures – celebrating family milestones publicly, sharing supportive messages online and making it clear that the door was always open – Brooklyn might eventually feel comfortable coming back into the fold. In her mind it was about showing him that the family was still there for him whenever he was ready." They added: "What has been so painful for her is that those efforts seem to be having the reverse effect. Rather than drawing him closer, they appear to be reinforcing the distance between them and it's all part of her growing pain over the feud. Victoria finds that incredibly difficult to process because everything she has done has come from a place of wanting to heal the relationship, not push him further away."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The insider added Brooklyn Beckham has mixed emotions about the family estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added Brooklyn has mixed emotions about the family estrangement, particularly when it comes to his younger siblings. They said: "Out of everyone in the family, Harper is the one Brooklyn feels the absence of most strongly. They have always shared a particularly close relationship, and he still cares deeply about her, so the distance has been very hard on him emotionally. That connection has not faded at all – if anything, it has made the situation feel even more complicated for him." They added: "Brooklyn hopes that with time he will be able to rebuild that closeness and spend more time with Harper again. But right now, he feels the wider family situation is still too strained and emotionally charged to handle without things becoming more difficult. For the moment, he believes keeping a bit of space is the only way to avoid making the tension worse." Cruz's birthday party, held two weeks ago, saw the aspiring musician perform with his band before guests enjoyed a Beatles tribute set, with Cruz and friends dressed in outfits inspired by the band's Abbey Road era.

Article continues below advertisement