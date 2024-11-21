Victoria Beckham Doesn't Care About Her 'Bitter Rift' With Meghan Markle

Victoria and David Beckham attended the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials, but the duo hasn't been spotted with the royal rebels since they moved to America.

“I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant," Seward said. “[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children."

“I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really," she noted.