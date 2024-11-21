Victoria Beckham Doesn't Care About Her 'Bitter Rift' With Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham isn't fazed by her rumored feud with Meghan Markle, as the pop star gets ready for her upcoming Netflix documentary.
According to expert Ingrid Seward, the two women had a "bitter rift."
“I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do," Seward told an outlet. “I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."
Victoria and David Beckham attended the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials, but the duo hasn't been spotted with the royal rebels since they moved to America.
“I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant," Seward said. “[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children."
“I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really," she noted.
- 'Furious' Meghan Markle Feels 'Threatened' by Victoria Beckham After Singer Secures Her Own Netflix Deal
- Victoria Beckham 'Never Really Liked' Meghan Markle as She and Husband David Ditch Sussexes
- Meghan Markle Snubbed David Beckham's Football Invitation to 'Avoid Awkward Run-Ins' With Victoria Beckham Amid Rift
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
If Victoria's Netflix series airs close to the release of Meghan's culinary show, they could compete for a slot on the streaming giant's top 10 list.
“If Victoria Beckham's is a success, which I'm sure it will be, I think it's got more chances of boosting Meghan's," the commentator noted. “The Beckhams are so popular and they haven't really upset anyone in the way that Meghan has, so they're starting with a clean slate."
“They are so incredibly successful, and it's all through their own hard work. And people love that it's a rags to riches story, whereas Meghan's is a riches to rags story," she added.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Spice Girl didn't connect with the Duchess of Sussex when they first met.
"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” an insider claimed. "The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much."
"She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch," another added.
In Tom Bower's book about the Beckhams, The House of Beckham, he alleged the Suits star was "put on airs" around Victoria because they had "little in common."
"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame," Bower explained. "As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."
Earlier this year, rumors spread that Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories about her.
An insider said David was "absolutely b---- furious" about the assertion.
"Any making-up now is so unlikely. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," the source dished.
Seward spoke to The Sun.