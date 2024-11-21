or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Victoria Beckham
OK LogoROYALS

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Care About Her 'Bitter Rift' With Meghan Markle

victoria beckham doesnt care about bitter rift meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle are working on a Netflix series.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Victoria Beckham isn't fazed by her rumored feud with Meghan Markle, as the pop star gets ready for her upcoming Netflix documentary.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham doesnt care about bitter rift meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Victoria and David Beckham's romance was documented in 'Beckham.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to expert Ingrid Seward, the two women had a "bitter rift."

“I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do," Seward told an outlet. “I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham doesnt care about bitter rift meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria and David Beckham attended the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials, but the duo hasn't been spotted with the royal rebels since they moved to America.

“I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant," Seward said. “[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children."

“I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham doesnt care about bitter rift meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

If Victoria's Netflix series airs close to the release of Meghan's culinary show, they could compete for a slot on the streaming giant's top 10 list.

“If Victoria Beckham's is a success, which I'm sure it will be, I think it's got more chances of boosting Meghan's," the commentator noted. “The Beckhams are so popular and they haven't really upset anyone in the way that Meghan has, so they're starting with a clean slate."

“They are so incredibly successful, and it's all through their own hard work. And people love that it's a rags to riches story, whereas Meghan's is a riches to rags story," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Spice Girl didn't connect with the Duchess of Sussex when they first met.

"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” an insider claimed. "The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much."

"She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch," another added.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham doesnt care about bitter rift meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has worn Victoria Beckham's clothing in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

In Tom Bower's book about the Beckhams, The House of Beckham, he alleged the Suits star was "put on airs" around Victoria because they had "little in common."

"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame," Bower explained. "As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, rumors spread that Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories about her.

An insider said David was "absolutely b---- furious" about the assertion.

"Any making-up now is so unlikely. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," the source dished.

Seward spoke to The Sun.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.