Victoria Beckham 'Never Really Liked' Meghan Markle as She and Husband David Ditch Sussexes
Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle's budding friendship has seemingly come to an end, but an insider revealed the Spice Girl wasn't fond of the Duchess of Sussex when they first met.
"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” an insider claimed. "The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much."
"She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch," another added.
Before getting acquainted with the A-lister, Meghan was a fan of Victoria's girl group, the Spice Girls. OK! previously reported Tom Bower claimed in his biography House of Beckham that the actress asked Victoria for free clothing when she began dating Prince Harry.
According to Bower, the Suits star's request was "vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules."
The Beckhams often attend royal family gatherings, and the power couple was invited to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding ceremony. In Bower's book, he claimed the former actress was "put on airs" around Victoria because she thought they had "little in common."
"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame," Bower explained. "As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."
Aside from Bower's book, rumors have been swirling that David and Victoria cut ties with Harry after Posh Spice was accused of leaking stories about Meghan.
An insider said the soccer star was made "absolutely bloody furious" by the assertion.
"Any making-up now is so unlikely. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," the source spilled.
Although the Beckhams haven't been spotted with the Sussexes since they moved to the U.S., the British duo remains close to the royal family.
“It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source told an outlet. “Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
"It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family positively," the source added. “She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham.”
David and Charles even have a shared love of beekeeping.
“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests," a source told an outlet. “This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.