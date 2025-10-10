Victoria Beckham Reveals How Husband David Annoys Her in the Bedroom: He 'Better Sleep With One Eye Open'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:56 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham just got real about one of her husband David Beckham’s less-than-perfect habits.
In a new interview promoting her Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, which dropped Thursday, October 9, the fashion designer shared a rare peek into her marriage — and it turns out, even the Beckhams deal with the same bedroom struggles as everyone else.
“Even David Beckham snores!” she confessed. “Yes, he's obviously incredibly good looking, really smart, very successful. And he's funny as well. But, here's the thing: he snores.”
Victoria didn’t hold back, adding, “I wear ear plugs. I'm like, let me tell you, it ain't for fun, those earplugs. What do you think I'm doing it for? It’s not to pull a look in bed. He might look like that, but breaking news, even my husband snores. I have to have the earplugs.”
Despite the nightly noise, Victoria said she refuses to sleep in a separate room.
“That's why you've got to do the earplugs. Or embrace the snore, and I can't do that, so just block out the noise,” she explained. “That's not healthy, you don't want to do that.”
The 51-year-old then revealed what bedtime looks like in the Beckham household.
“I have my LED mask that I wear every night in bed,” she shared. “We don’t actually watch that much TV, maybe the occasional series we’ll get into — we watched Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King recently and enjoyed that — and then we both like listening to podcasts.”
“And of course I read a lot of thrillers in bed so, you know, David Beckham, had better sleep with one eye open…” she joked.
In her three-part Netflix series, Victoria opened up about the highs and lows of balancing fame, family and fashion. In one emotional moment, she got candid about her drive to make her loved ones happy.
“I want my kids and David to be proud of me. It's taken so long to get to this point,” she admitted. “I'm not gonna let it slip through my fingers again.”
At the show’s London premiere on Wednesday, October 8, Victoria was joined by three of her children — Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — while her eldest, Brooklyn, 26, skipped the event amid ongoing tension with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Still, Victoria made sure to include him in her speech.
“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper — and David — oh my God, he’s not a child!” she quipped, according to Daily Mail. “I was doing so well without [prompt] cards as well!”
She wrapped up her speech on a heartfelt note, saying, “It’s taken this process to really be proud of what I’ve achieved and to realize finally that I am enough. [Thank you to] my husband for convincing me and then forcing me, giving me no choice, David.”