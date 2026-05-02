Victoria Beckham Shows Off Husband David in Skimpy Speedo Photo for 51st Birthday: ‘You’re Our World’

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Victoria Beckham showed off a cheekier side of her husband David on his 51st birthday. The Spice Girls singer, 52, paid tribute to the retired footballer on Saturday, May 2, on Instagram, where she posted some fun snapshots of him rocking just a pair of Speedos.

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David Beckham Celebrated His 51st Birthday on May 2

Source: @Victoriabeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham posted a cheeky photo of husband David wearing a Speedo for his 51st birthday.

One shot had the smiling athlete emerging from an ocean as he sported the tiny red bathing suit and sunglasses. In another loving post, Victoria wrote: "You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!!" Another photo had her kissing David on the cheek while he blew out his birthday candles. The couple also grinned brightly while longing on a boat while exploring a cave in one image.

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Victoria Beckham Shared a Plethora of Adoring Tributes to Her Husband

Source: @Victoriabeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a funny snap of the soccer player in a chicken coop in honor of his big day.

In another clip on her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer jokingly showed David having a bald spot on top of his head after he shaved his hair. She joking captioned it: "Happy birthday @davidbeckham!!! Wanted to celebrate you today by sharing one of your finest moments." One post on her social media hilariously featured the Manchester United player having fun with some chickens while donning a cowboy hat and casual jeans. In a different gushing homage to her husband's best moments on his 51st birthday, she penned: "You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!! Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend. To the kindest, most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you, xxx."

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Brooklyn Beckham and His Parents Are Still Feuding Months After He Trashed Them Online

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham are at odds with son Brooklyn.

The birthday tribute comes amid David and Victoria's feud with their son Brooklyn Beckham. While the 27-year-old photographer did not publicly wish his dad a happy birthday, his siblings did take to Instagram to send heartfelt messages. The pair's middle son, Romeo, 23, shared a throwback snap of himself as a kid with David sucking on lollipops.

Source: @Victoriabeckham/Instagram The couple posed on a boat during a vacation to celebrate David's birthday.