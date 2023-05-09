Victoria Beckham Teases Supermodel Legs in Sultry Thirst Trap — See Photo
Victoria Beckham knows she's still got it!
The former Spice Girl, 49, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 9, to share a leggy thirst trap while rocking her signature little black dress during a top-secret work session.
"Fitting for something soooo exciting @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty 😘," Victoria wrote while sticking one of her toned legs out of the dark gown and posing in front of the mirror as she snapped the picture with a digital camera.
Fans could not help but give praise to the ageless beauty in the comments section, with one user writing, "Looking absolutely beautiful as always Victoria ❤️." A second person added, "You look gorgeous 🔥❤️❤️❤️."
The sultry snap comes as tensions with her son Brooklyn Beckham's new wife, Nicola Peltz, seemed to have died down a bit after the married couple attended the matriarch's Paris fashion show in March alongside his father, David Beckham, younger brother Cruz, and sister Harper.
The rift between the two Mrs. Beckhams began after the heiress reportedly offended Victoria by not wearing one of her designs for her lavish April 2022 wedding to the famous offspring.
"Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most," an insider explained of their family dynamic. "But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken."
"She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage," the source revealed. "She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult."
As a result of Victoria and Nicola's differences, Brooklyn allegedly distanced himself from the family while their differences were at an all-time high. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” an insider said at the time. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous. She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”