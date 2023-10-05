Victoria Beckham Roasted by Husband David for Claiming She Grew Up in a 'Working Class' Family
David Beckham would not let Victoria tell this fib!
In the soccer legend's new Netflix documentary, David suddenly interrupted one of Posh Spice's confessional interviews to call bull after she claimed she grew up much more humble than she actually did.
"We both come from families that work very hard. We're very working-class," Victoria, 49, told producers before her husband, 48, bursts into the room to say, "Be honest!"
"I am being honest!" the fashion designer insisted. "So my dad did …" Victoria attempted to continue before David chimed in once again to explain, "It just needs one answer! What car did your dad drive you to school in?"
The former Spice Girl explained that it "wasn't a simple answer" before adding, "It depends, but yes, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."
"Thank you." the handsome hunk noted before quickly fleeing the scene and leaving his wife to answer to the crew.
Fans were dying over the out-of-touch stance from the singer. "Victoria Beckham trying to pass herself off as working class, when her dad had a Rolls Royce … not even a merc or a BMW… a whole ROLLS ROYCE," one person penned on X — formerly known as Twitter.
"Watching the clip of Victoria Beckham claiming to have grown up working class while her husband calls out her bulls–- is the best thing I have seen today. I live near her old house now and her driveway is bigger than the house I grew up in," a second person wrote.
Elsewhere in the doc, David and Victoria got candid about the allegations that the professional athlete had stepped out on their marriage with Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck while he was playing for Madrid.
"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," the former pop star explained of the rough patch in their romance. "Here's the thing — we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest."
"You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," she explained. "But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."