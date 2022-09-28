Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Removes Wrist Tattoo Of Husband David's Initials

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, September 24, the mom-of-four promoted her new Bitten Lip Tint by applying a swatch to her wrist — and that's when fans noticed that the cursive "DB" was barely visible.

She also had the roman numerals that represented the day of their 2006 vow renewals taken off, prompting social media users to ask things like, "Why did you get your tattoo removed?"