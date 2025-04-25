or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Vince Vaughn
OK LogoPolitics

'He Looks Scared': Vince Vaughn Mocked for Viral Photo With Die-Hard Trump Supporter Nancy Mace

Photo of Vince Vaughn and Nancy Mace
Source: X

Vince Vaughn was spotted with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vince Vaughn Met Up With Nancy Mace

he looks scared vince vaughn mocked viral photo with controversial congresswoman nancy mace
Source: MEGA

Vince Vaughn faced major backlash over viral photo.

Wedding Crashers actor Vince Vaughn was ridiculed on social media after he shared a photo of himself at a gala posing with Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Several critics flooded the post's comments, calling out the actor for associating with another one of Donald Trump's most loyal soldiers despite repeatedly claiming he wasn't a Trump supporter himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Vince Vaughn Was Called Out for the Photo

pp
Source: MEGA

Vince Vaughn was called out for being 'washed.'

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the image of Vaughn with Mace at the dinner event and wrote: "This one is super disappointing. Always liked his movies, and he's from Chicago. Who knew?"

Another X user commented: "He looks scared... like they caught him on camera."

A third person pointed out: "He was a big Trump supporter during Trump's first regime, disappointing but it proves that not everyone in Hollywood is 'Liberal' like the right claims constantly."

Several other critics also commented on Mace's face in the photo, accusing her of having plastic surgery done or taking Ozempic.

One person shared: "Oh my God, look at her face. She wasn’t even overweight, let alone diabetic. Does the Trump White House just force everyone to take it? Because they’re ALL looking Kelly and Kohn ragged."

MORE ON:
Vince Vaughn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Vince Vaughn Recently Visited the White House

he looks scared vince vaughn mocked viral photo with controversial congresswoman nancy mace
Source: MEGA

Vince Vaughn previously visited the White House.

Vaughn has quietly emerged as a conservative in recent years, has popped up at several Trump events, and even posed for a photo with the commander-in-chief in the Oval Office.

Vaughn has not publicly said he supports Trump, but the image has divided fans online as some said they were "disappointed" to see him with the GOP leader.

While some fans were outraged by the photo, others loved the actor's visit to the White House.

One commenter took to X and shared: "Good to know Vaughn is on the winning team."

Another shared an edited version of the photo to look like a movie poster for "White House Crashers."

Is Vince Vaughn a Trump Supporter?

vince vaughn cancel crashing white house donald trump visit
Source: MEGA

Vince Vaughn previously denied endorsing Donald Trump or his policies.

After some criticized Vaughn for his interaction with Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans earlier this year, where the actor was seen sitting next to the president, he defended the move and said it did not imply an endorsement of Trump or his policies.

"In my career, I've met a lot of politicians who I've always been cordial to; I've met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Vaughn added that he also met with Democratic strategist James Carville, who had a cameo in Wedding Crashers, at the same game.

"It was the only time I've ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable," he explained. "I didn't get into policies."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.