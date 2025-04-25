'He Looks Scared': Vince Vaughn Mocked for Viral Photo With Die-Hard Trump Supporter Nancy Mace
Vince Vaughn Met Up With Nancy Mace
Wedding Crashers actor Vince Vaughn was ridiculed on social media after he shared a photo of himself at a gala posing with Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC).
Several critics flooded the post's comments, calling out the actor for associating with another one of Donald Trump's most loyal soldiers despite repeatedly claiming he wasn't a Trump supporter himself.
Vince Vaughn Was Called Out for the Photo
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the image of Vaughn with Mace at the dinner event and wrote: "This one is super disappointing. Always liked his movies, and he's from Chicago. Who knew?"
Another X user commented: "He looks scared... like they caught him on camera."
A third person pointed out: "He was a big Trump supporter during Trump's first regime, disappointing but it proves that not everyone in Hollywood is 'Liberal' like the right claims constantly."
Several other critics also commented on Mace's face in the photo, accusing her of having plastic surgery done or taking Ozempic.
One person shared: "Oh my God, look at her face. She wasn’t even overweight, let alone diabetic. Does the Trump White House just force everyone to take it? Because they’re ALL looking Kelly and Kohn ragged."
- Vince Vaughn Fans 'Cancel' Him After 'Crashing' the White House in Unannounced Donald Trump Visit: 'This Is So Disappointing'
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Slammed for Attending Donald Trump Rally in NYC: 'I've Never Gotten the Ick So Fast'
- Where's J.D. Vance? Donald Trump Mocked for Hanging Out With Elon Musk Instead of Vice-President Elect at UFC Fight
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Vince Vaughn Recently Visited the White House
Vaughn has quietly emerged as a conservative in recent years, has popped up at several Trump events, and even posed for a photo with the commander-in-chief in the Oval Office.
Vaughn has not publicly said he supports Trump, but the image has divided fans online as some said they were "disappointed" to see him with the GOP leader.
While some fans were outraged by the photo, others loved the actor's visit to the White House.
One commenter took to X and shared: "Good to know Vaughn is on the winning team."
Another shared an edited version of the photo to look like a movie poster for "White House Crashers."
Is Vince Vaughn a Trump Supporter?
After some criticized Vaughn for his interaction with Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans earlier this year, where the actor was seen sitting next to the president, he defended the move and said it did not imply an endorsement of Trump or his policies.
"In my career, I've met a lot of politicians who I've always been cordial to; I've met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well," he told the Los Angeles Times.
Vaughn added that he also met with Democratic strategist James Carville, who had a cameo in Wedding Crashers, at the same game.
"It was the only time I've ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable," he explained. "I didn't get into policies."