'Pathetic and Stupid': George Conway Slams 'Global Planetary Joke' Donald Trump Ahead of Debate
George Conway took aim at Donald Trump and MAGA supporters on a recent installment of his "George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)" podcast.
While discussing the upcoming June 27 presidential debate, the 60-year-old lawyer suggested President Joe Biden should be hitting Trump harder than ever.
"I think one of the things the Biden campaign needs to do going into the — into this debate — over Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of next week, is start going after Trump in ways that make him very annoyed," he explained.
Conway's examples included ramping up conversation about his legal woes and mocking his "slurred speech."
"In MAGA Land, they don’t appreciate what a global, planetary joke Donald Trump is to the world," Conway continued. "They think of Donald Trump as this tough guy who scares everybody."
The activist quipped that Trump only terrifies people in the same way that a "5-year-old walking around on a roof holding a bomb might scare you," before dubbing the controversial politician "weak and pathetic and stupid."
Added Conway, "We mock him all the time. Most normal people think he’s an idiot."
This is just one of many insults Conway has thrown at Trump throughout his 2024 campaign. As OK! previously reported, the attorney even paid to have a billboard put up in Florida that read: "Vote for Joe, Not the Psycho."
"So, just for kicks, I put up a billboard a few miles south of Palm Beach on I-95 South, perfect for anyone happening to travel from Mar-a-Lago to Doral to, say, play golf," he joked via X. "Right around Exit 64, I believe."
During an interview with MSNBC, Conway gushed, "This was a perfect location. And I hope he [Trump] sees it. And I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me."
He also revealed that he was working on making hats with the same slogan, noting they would be "kind of like the MAGA hats, except blue and white."
Back in April, Conway also dubbed the 78-year-old a "narcissist sociopath" who cannot be treated like a "normal human being," while speaking about the ex-prez's New York hush money trial.
"He's unwell and that is why he won't be able to follow his lawyer's directions," he added.