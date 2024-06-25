'Pathetic and Stupid': George Conway Slams 'Global Planetary Joke' Donald Trump Ahead of Debate

"In MAGA Land, they don’t appreciate what a global, planetary joke Donald Trump is to the world," Conway continued. "They think of Donald Trump as this tough guy who scares everybody."

The activist quipped that Trump only terrifies people in the same way that a "5-year-old walking around on a roof holding a bomb might scare you," before dubbing the controversial politician "weak and pathetic and stupid."

Added Conway, "We mock him all the time. Most normal people think he’s an idiot."