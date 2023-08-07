OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

VP Kamala Harris Mocked for Making Redundant Statement About the Nature of Community Banks: 'Another Pearl of Wisdom'

kamala harris words
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

VP Kamala Harris was mocked — again — for repeating herself during a speech at the Sycamore & Oak retail village in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 4.

During her remarks, the 58-year-old spoke about the Biden administration overseeing the American economy.

Article continues below advertisement

"And so for years we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. And as the name suggests, community banks are in the community," the VP said.

Of course, people were shocked that she would repeat "community" so many times in several seconds. One person wrote, "But do they also offer services as it relates to banking?" while another added, "She actually said this."

kamala harris words
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

A third person quipped, "Another pearl of wisdom from our fearless VP."

That same week, she was ridiculed for repeating the same phrase over and over again.

Harris hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House, where they discussed various topics, including tourism, space exploration and more.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," she stated. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations."

MORE ON:
kamala harris
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris words
Source: mega

Soon after, she was mocked of her less than stellar speaking skills. One person wrote, "You need to obtain a real education prior to speaking," while another said, "She speaks English worse than the guy from Mongolia. @KamalaHarris⁩ repeats the phrase 'our space cooperation' three times in less than 30 seconds."

A third person said, "I can see why Biden picked you ... you both speak the same brand of gibberish."

"She's truly inspiring....truly inspiring....truly....inspiring," a fourth person joked.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.