VP Kamala Harris Mocked for Making Redundant Statement About the Nature of Community Banks: 'Another Pearl of Wisdom'
VP Kamala Harris was mocked — again — for repeating herself during a speech at the Sycamore & Oak retail village in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 4.
During her remarks, the 58-year-old spoke about the Biden administration overseeing the American economy.
"And so for years we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. And as the name suggests, community banks are in the community," the VP said.
Of course, people were shocked that she would repeat "community" so many times in several seconds. One person wrote, "But do they also offer services as it relates to banking?" while another added, "She actually said this."
A third person quipped, "Another pearl of wisdom from our fearless VP."
That same week, she was ridiculed for repeating the same phrase over and over again.
Harris hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House, where they discussed various topics, including tourism, space exploration and more.
"Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," she stated. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations."
Soon after, she was mocked of her less than stellar speaking skills. One person wrote, "You need to obtain a real education prior to speaking," while another said, "She speaks English worse than the guy from Mongolia. @KamalaHarris repeats the phrase 'our space cooperation' three times in less than 30 seconds."
A third person said, "I can see why Biden picked you ... you both speak the same brand of gibberish."
"She's truly inspiring....truly inspiring....truly....inspiring," a fourth person joked.