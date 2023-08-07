VP Kamala Harris Mocked for Making Redundant Statement About the Nature of Community Banks: 'Another Pearl of Wisdom'

Harris hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House, where they discussed various topics, including tourism, space exploration and more.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," she stated. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations."