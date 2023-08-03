'VPR' Fans Wonder If Scandoval Was 'Planned Out' as Executive Producer Admits the Show Was About to Be Canceled Before Shocking Affair News
The latest confession from Vanderpump Rules' executive producer has some fans scratching their heads.
During a recent interview, the hit Bravo show's head honcho, Alex Baskin, revealed VPR was on the brink of cancelation before the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair stunned the world.
"The timing of [Scandoval] happened to have been perfect," Baskin explained. "It was insane and proof that there can still be a monoculture. The story of Vanderpump is one of survival more than anything. We were coming off a really tough ninth season, and we had the cast firings before the season, and there was a low-energy season during the pandemic. To the network's credit, they gave us another run at it, and we had a resurgence anyway."
Loyal viewers took to social media to express their skepticism over the "perfect" timing of the affair, with one user writing under an Instagram post about the confession, "Very interesting timing! This was all planned out. y'all got bamboozled."
"They all should thank Raquel and Tom lol 😂," a second person chimed in, while a third person added, "Pay attention people. Connect the dots. Trust me, this scandal wasn't as scandalous as they've tried to make it lol."
Other fans came to the series' defense, with one adding, "Listen, if it was fake, that was some of the best acting I've seen in a while. Scheana [Shay] and Ariana [Madix] deserve Emmys for their performances."
In what was one of the most shocking scandals to hit the world of reality television, news broke in March that the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker and the former beauty queen had been engaged in a months-long affair unbeknownst to Madix — who had been in a relationship with Sandoval for nine years and was best friends with Leviss.
