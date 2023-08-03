Tom Sandoval Proudly Showed Photos of Himself and Raquel Leviss to 'Special Forces' Cast Members, Costar Nick Viall Reveals

"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel," the former Bachelor star — using the former beauty queen's legal name — recalled of filming with the TomTom co-founder. "And he showed them to the cast, for what's that worth."

"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I guess I could have tried, but I just didn't," the 42-year-old said. "He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around."