Tom Sandoval Proudly Showed Photos of Himself and Raquel Leviss to 'Special Forces' Cast Members, Costar Nick Viall Reveals
Tom Sandoval kept Raquel Leviss close to his heart while filming Special Forces.
Nick Viall — who also starred on the upcoming season of the Fox series — spilled the tea on the disgraced Vanderpump Rules stars during the Thursday, August 3, episode of his "Viall Files" podcast, seemingly alluding that Sandoval and Leviss may still be close after reports of a breakup.
"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel," the former Bachelor star — using the former beauty queen's legal name — recalled of filming with the TomTom co-founder. "And he showed them to the cast, for what's that worth."
"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I guess I could have tried, but I just didn't," the 42-year-old said. "He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around."
Despite the public perception of the now broken dynamic between Sandoval and Leviss, Viall noted how the rocker appeared to be a devoted partner to the 28-year-old. "[Sandoval] came across as a guy who cared about her, and I'm just saying that objectively," the host explained.
"Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, 'Well, f---, you might as well go for it," he recalled of what he told Sandoval. "There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across — to me — as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel."
In March, the bombshell news broke that the former SUR bartender had been cheating on his (former) girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her close pal Leviss for months behind her back.
Amid the intense backlash from their friends and the public, the Sonoma State alum checked herself into a mental health facility while the 40-year-old filmed the competition show. During their time apart, rumors ran rampant that the pair had split.