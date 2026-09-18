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Vulnerable Brad Pitt Shares His 'Human Struggles' to 'Connect' With Fans: 'Why Else Are We Here?'

Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt got vulnerable about his 'struggles.'

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt reflected on sharing his "human struggles" with fans.

The star got candid about the "ups and downs" he's experienced over the past few years in a red carpet interview on September 16 at the premiere for his new movie, Heart of the Beast.

"What else are we here for? You know, other than [to] connect and take care of each other and, like, make each other better," he gushed. "Like, why else are we here?"

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'We Can't Do It Alone'

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Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt reflected on his own 'human struggles.'

At 62, Pitt appears to be more open about, as the Extra interviewer put it, "Brad Pitt the person." The star emphasized the importance of "painting a full picture" of who he is, especially as someone in the public eye.

“The human struggle is real, you know? It’s a challenge and it’s an obstacle course and we need each other," he said, explaining why it felt important to share his own problems. "We can’t do it alone."

"At this point in my life, man, I just care less about any of it other [than] about, like, finding some truths and finding some stories that mean something to me and that I know I can elevate,” he added. "Otherwise, I’ll stay on the couch."

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Angelina Jolie,Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Pitt got candid last month in a lengthy interview with Esquire about some of the more difficult things he's been facing in his personal life.

He admitted to falling "back off the wagon," when it came to sobriety after abstaining from alcohol for seven years following his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me," he said of his current drinking habits. "Not in big quantities."

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Angelina Jolie,Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 in a contentious divorce after more than a decade together. It took the former couple eight years to finally reach a settlement.

During the course of their relationship, they parented six children: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 18.

Following the messy split, several of the children filed to remove "Pitt" from their last names, seemingly siding with their mother amid the highly publicized dispute.

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicide

Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pit admitted that he 'understood' suicide.

Pitt also publicly reflected on "one little period" of his life in which he understood why people chose to commit suicide.

The Fight Club actor noted he was in the wake of "family stuff" at the time, which may have included his divorce or the death of his mother in 2025.

"I thought, ‘Oh, okay, now I understand’ — I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But, I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in, but it was just...”

“Like, listen: This s--- ain’t easy,” he added. “And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery."

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