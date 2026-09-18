Vulnerable Brad Pitt Shares His 'Human Struggles' to 'Connect' With Fans: 'Why Else Are We Here?'

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Brad Pitt reflected on sharing his "human struggles" with fans. The star got candid about the "ups and downs" he's experienced over the past few years in a red carpet interview on September 16 at the premiere for his new movie, Heart of the Beast. "What else are we here for? You know, other than [to] connect and take care of each other and, like, make each other better," he gushed. "Like, why else are we here?"

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'We Can't Do It Alone'

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt reflected on his own 'human struggles.'

At 62, Pitt appears to be more open about, as the Extra interviewer put it, "Brad Pitt the person." The star emphasized the importance of "painting a full picture" of who he is, especially as someone in the public eye. “The human struggle is real, you know? It’s a challenge and it’s an obstacle course and we need each other," he said, explaining why it felt important to share his own problems. "We can’t do it alone." "At this point in my life, man, I just care less about any of it other [than] about, like, finding some truths and finding some stories that mean something to me and that I know I can elevate,” he added. "Otherwise, I’ll stay on the couch."

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Pitt got candid last month in a lengthy interview with Esquire about some of the more difficult things he's been facing in his personal life. He admitted to falling "back off the wagon," when it came to sobriety after abstaining from alcohol for seven years following his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. "In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me," he said of his current drinking habits. "Not in big quantities."

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 in a contentious divorce after more than a decade together. It took the former couple eight years to finally reach a settlement. During the course of their relationship, they parented six children: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 18. Following the messy split, several of the children filed to remove "Pitt" from their last names, seemingly siding with their mother amid the highly publicized dispute.

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicide

Source: MEGA Brad Pit admitted that he 'understood' suicide.