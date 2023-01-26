Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.
"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman," he declared, before clarifying, "He's got a clean bill, he does not have diseases ... give it up for Dustin Lynch!"
The bizarre moment went viral on TikTok, and the attendee who posted the clip on the social media platform noted in their caption, "What Luke Bryan said about Dustin Lynch is absolutely uncalled for! Nobody deserves an introduction to stage like Luke did to Dustin."
Other fans agreed with that sentiment, with one person writing in the comments section, "That was wrong."
Some assumed Bryan, 46, was under the influence at the time, but they didn't believe that was a reasonable excuse. "I'm so glad someone else said it too!" added another. "Drunk or not have more respect when introducing someone."
"I understand he may have been drunk and he's joking but as a DL fan this is disgusting of Luke to do," wrote an additional fan.
This is hardly the first time Bryan has stirred up controversy with his words, as he shaded several celebs when cohosting the 2022 CMA Awards. He's also been at the center of trouble throughout his American Idol stint, as he once told fellow judge Katy Perry to shave her legs.
"No, I don’t got time!" she replied. "I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!"
In addition, it was rumored he got into a physical altercation with a contestant, resulting in his absence from the show, but his wife, Caroline Boyer, denied the gossip.
"Trust me, he has Covid. I kinda wish there was a fight," she insisted. "I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!"