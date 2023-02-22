OK Magazine
Watch: Fans Go Crazy For Will Smith After Actor Pokes Fun At His Infamous Oscars Slap On TikTok

By:

Feb. 21 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Getting the last laugh? Nearly one year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Academy Awards, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum tried to make light of the controversial moment via a TikTok.

On the night of Monday, February 20, the dad-of-three hopped on the app and did a "duet" video with one user who gave quite a weird spiel, though he found a way to relate it to his 2022 ordeal.

watch fans will smith pokes fun oscars slap tiktok
"It sounds insane, but it will change your life," the TikTok user said in her own post, which was playing alongside Smith's, which just showed him intently listening. "Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you?"

"For example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you," she continued. "And you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition?"

Smith, 54, took a moment to gather his thoughts and then brings in his Oscars trophy into view, pretending to try and come up with a question for the gold hardware from his infamous day, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for King Richard.

Despite the backlash that ensued at the awards ceremony, his fans ate up the social media post.

"At least he’s got a sense of humor," one of the I Am Legend star's followers quipped in the comments section, with a second writing, "If you can't laugh at yourself ... right ... love it."

"Hahaha that is gold!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰," echoed another social media user, with an addition person penning, "Omg this is so good 😂😂 well played sir."

watch fans will smith pokes fun oscars slap tiktok
Others didn't find the star's upload so comical, with one person quipping the trophy would tell Smith, "You did not deserve me." Commented another, "Still doesn't excuse what you did."

As OK! reported, Smith stormed the 2022 Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, though at the time, he was unaware the Gotham actress suffered from alopecia.

After the incident, the Academy banned Smith from the show for 10 years, and in July, the "Miami" crooner issued a video apology to Rock.

