'Weirdo': Caitlyn Jenner Trolled for Confessing She'll 'Never' Have Another Romantic Relationship
Caitlyn Jenner is “very single!”
In an interview published on Wednesday, October 4, the Olympian shared that she is not in a relationship nor does she want to be.
“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” Jenner said. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”
Despite admitting she’s no longer searching for love, the divorcee said she’s not lonely thanks to dogs Bertha and Baxter, and her “very large family.”
“Every night of the week I could go to somebody’s house and have dinner,” the 73-year-old stated.
The former athlete added that she is “a relatively simple person” whose hobbies of flying airplanes and playing golf keep her busy.
“I raced cars for 20-odd years,” Jenner noted. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”
The famous runner is also still very passionate about fitness.
“I just enjoy good health,” she explained. “I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”
Following the interview’s release, the public took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the parent-of-six for her decision to not date.
“Good because nobody is looking at Jenner either. Nobody wants that weirdo!” one user wrote, while another said, “Cry me a river.”
“Shocker,” a third stated, while a fourth person penned, “It's because of who she is as a person, no spouse and kids have ditched.”
As OK! previously reported, while on U.K. daytime show This Morning on Wednesday, October 4, the reality TV star divulged that she no longer speaks to ex Kris Jenner.
"I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world. I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes," she said of the start of her romance with the 67-year-old.
"I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids … and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick," she spilled.
Despite 22 years of marriage, Jenner then confessed, "Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."
The Sunday Times reported on Jenner's remarks.