Caitlyn Jenner Scoffs at Texas Restaurant Using Her Pre and Post-Transition Photos as Restroom Identifiers: 'Funny'
Caitlyn Jenner didn't seem offended by a Texas restaurant using her pre and post-transition photos as indicators differentiating the male and female restrooms inside of the southern establishment.
After a social media post went viral revealing the eatery was being "slammed" for their controversial choice of bathroom labels, Jenner took it upon herself to react to a person asking if the idea was funny.
"Funny as h---," the 73-year-old wrote while quote-tweeting the original post – which showcased a photo of Jenner's Vanity Fair cover shoot featuring the quote "Call me Caitlyn" blown up to cover to entire door of the women's bathroom, while a photo of the Fox News commentator when she was an Olympic decathlon gold medalist prior to her transition covered the door of the men's room.
After Jenner confirmed she found the use of her before and after photos comical, fans of the Republican television personality replied to the post sharing their thoughts.
"We should all be able to laugh at ourselves! Love your sense of humor Caitlyn! It’s so wonderful that you embrace ALL parts of yourself & your life!" an admirer of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star penned, while another added, "I like that Jenner can take a joke. We don't have to agree on everything."
"It’s hilarious, glad Caitlyn had a sense of humor — also what Bruce achieved as an athlete should [be] celebrated not buried," a third fan expressed, while a fourth claimed it was a "very healthy perspective."
While Jenner's supporters laughed at the odd restroom entrance, other social media users called out that many would find it rather offensive.
"Not really that funny," one person criticized, while another admitted, "I find this very sad," and a third confessed: "It's kinda gross. People at a restaurant are there to enjoy the food."
Jenner's remarks about the Texas restaurant further fuel a narrative recently pointed out by Howard Stern — who called the "self-loathing" reality star "transgender people's worst nightmare," as her controversial political beliefs incessantly offend the LGBTQ+ community.